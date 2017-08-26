Sri Lanka stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedera suffers injury in warm-up

The Sri Lankan cricket team’s woes worsened on Saturday after stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedera was hit on his arm while batting in the nets and taken to hospital for a check-up.

Kapugedera was named to lead in Sunday’s third ODI against India after skipper Upul Tharanga was suspended for two matches by the ICC Match Referee for his team maintaining a slow over-rate in the last game.

India won that game by three wickets on Thursday and can clinch the series on Sunday with two matches left.

Kapugedera, a 30-year-old middle-order batsman has had an average career, making just eight fifties in 100 games at a poor average of 21.22.

He was named skipper though Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was called up after Tharanga’s suspension and Angelo Mathews, who quit after the series defeat against Zimbabwe, is also available. Lasith Malinga, the former T20 skipper, is also in the side.