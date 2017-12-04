This ‘Dhoni’ to retire after second India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Mohali

Yes, Dhoni will retire after the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali on December 13. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA - DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS)

But hold on, don’t panic just yet. Actually, it’s not MS Dhoni who we are talking about. It’s a sniffer dog, who has been serving Mohali district police for the last 10 years and is set to retire. A formal ceremony will be held for the Labrador and two other dogs — John and Preeti — who have also completed 10 years of their service by the police. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA - DAY 3 SCORECARD)

Following their service, the dogs will be up for adoption with interested people having to fight it out in an auction where all the dogs have a reserve price of Rs 800. According to a report on Chandigarh Newsline, Dhoni had joined the polise service back in 2007 and has since helped them in several high profile cases, including catching drug peddlers and sniffing out explosives.

“Dhoni used to assist us in checking at PCA stadium during the international matches. During the World Cup semifinal in 2011 between India and Pakistan, when the Prime Ministers of both the countries came to the city, Dhoni was working with us,” Amrik Singh, the in-charge of the dog squad was quoted as saying by the Chandigarh Newsline.

Singh also added that Dhoni is extremely fond of milk and eggs. While he drinks around three litres of milk, it consumes around 20-30 eggs as well in his three meals. “He likes to sleep six to seven hours a day. He sleeps in the daytime. He is a specialist in sniffing explosives. He is the quickest of the dogs we have when it comes to do any search operations. We are going to miss him. He has been a great asset for us,” he said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni was brought from Ahmednagar when he was just three months old and trained at the Phillaur police academy.