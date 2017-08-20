Video highlights: Shikhar Dhawan stars as India crush Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in first ODI

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 11th ODI century whilst Virat Kohli scored his 44th half-century as India hammered Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI in Dambulla. India, chasing a modest target of just 217, never looked troubled by the target in hand. Earlier, Axar Patel took three wickets as India restricted the hosts to just 216. Sri Lanka looked likely to post a big total at one point but a batting collapse saw them post a small total of 216, a target that was never likely to trouble the visitors given the nature of the pitch. Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the Man of the Match. Watch video highlights of India vs Sri Lanka, first ODI, here.