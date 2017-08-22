Jasprit Bumrah turns reporter, throws ‘verbal yorkers’ at Axar Patel - Video

Jasprit Bumrah is not just well-prepared to strike with his fiery yorkers on the field, but is also efficient in doing it off the field as well.

Bumrah did not spare his teammate Axar Patel despite the Indian spinner registering his career best figures of 3/34 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on Sunday. Virat Kohli’s team beat the hosts comprehensively by nine wickets as they chased down the 217-run target in just 28.5 overs.

Bumrah, who donned the hat of a reporter after the game, grilled Axar for over two minutes with his ‘verbal yorkers’.

When asked about his bowling plan and emotions after getting selected in the Indian team after a six-month hiatus, Patel told BCCI.tv: “I am really happy to be back in the team after six or seven months, I was not too worried about making a comeback, I thought that I would continue the same way as I used to perform earlier, when playing for India.”

With Sri Lanka scoring runs with ease in the initial part of their innings, Axar Patel’s first aim was to bowl tightly. “Initially, I planned to contain the Sri Lankan batsmen as they were scoring at a high rate and even I needed two overs to settle down, then I decided to go for wickets and felt really good when I got my first wicket after two overs,” said the lean and lanky spinner.

Jasprit Bumrah fired a slower-one just when he sensed Axar getting too comfortable with his questions. Bumrah asked his state-mate whether he fancied winning the Man of the Match award. The all-rounder, however, defended it well. “No, I did not think about getting the Man of the Match. The way Shikhar batted, he deserved that award. It feels good when the entire team is performing to their level best in every department, and are not dependent on individuals,” said Patel, lavishing praise on Dhawan’s 90-ball unbeaten 132.

Although skipper Virat Kohli declared that the ODI series against Sri Lanka will mark their preparations for the 2019 World Cup, Axar Patel was quite confident that Team India will clinch the 2019 World Cup. “All players are young with the average age of 26-27 so I think this is a main factor and everyone is enjoying each other’s company. There is unity in the team which is helping us to gel up together so I think this team will win the 2019 ICC World Cup,” Patel said in his assessment.