This day, that chair: Virat Kohli finds his debut ‘seat’ ahead of Dambulla ODI

Senior cricketers are often known to own their corner of the dressing room, a right earned over years of high performance for their team.

India skipper Virat Kohli is no different as he rakes in one batting performance after another in his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli is already a winner of the World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy, but has returned to the Dumbulla International Stadium, where it all started. It was at this venue exactly nine years ago, on August 18, 2008, that Kohli made his One-day International debut, against Sri Lanka.

On Friday, two days ahead of India’s fresh five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli took a sweet nostalgic moment in the middle of his intense training on Friday. He spotted the chair on which he had sat on debut in Dambulla nine years ago.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted the picture of a beaming Virat Kohli seated on the chair which he had taken in 2008, this time holding up the victory sign.

It all started on this very chair, this very date and this very ground. 9 years today with the Indian cricket team! So grateful. 🙏 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/23vEL1tO3K — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 18, 2017

In that first game, Virat Kohli, as opener, managed only 12 runs as India were dismissed for 146 and Sri Lanka coasted to an eight-wicket victory. He fared better in his second game at the same Dambulla International Stadium two days later, scoring 37 as India won by three wickets.

Virat Kohli is aiming to lead India to their second successive ODI series victory at Sri Lanka’s home turf, after crushing the home team 3-0 in the preceding Test series. India won the ODI series 4-1 the last time they played in the island in 2012.