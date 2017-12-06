Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara in attendance for Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s reception
Bhuvneshwar Kumar married to his sweetheart, Nupur Nagar, on November 23 and a grand reception was held in New Delhi, with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma attending the event.india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 06, 2017 16:02 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the Nagpur and Delhi Test against Sri Lanka due to his wedding, had his reception.
The event witnessed many Indian cricket team players in attendance and it was a star-studded affair. From Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteswar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, a number of Indian cricketers attended their teammate’s wedding reception and got themselves clicked with newly married couple.
Bhuvneshwar, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and has established himself as India’s premier new ball bowler, got married to his sweetheart, Nupur Nagar, on November 23. The reception thrown at the Taj Hotel was a grand affair as Bhuvi’s teammates were seen having a lot of fun during the party.
Apart from Indian cricketers, former Australian great Mathew Hayden, who is in India doing commentary for Star Sports, also attended the event.
Here are some of the pictures from the event.
