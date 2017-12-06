Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara in attendance for Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s reception

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the Nagpur and Delhi Test against Sri Lanka due to his wedding, had his reception.

The event witnessed many Indian cricket team players in attendance and it was a star-studded affair. From Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteswar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, a number of Indian cricketers attended their teammate’s wedding reception and got themselves clicked with newly married couple.

Bhuvneshwar, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and has established himself as India’s premier new ball bowler, got married to his sweetheart, Nupur Nagar, on November 23. The reception thrown at the Taj Hotel was a grand affair as Bhuvi’s teammates were seen having a lot of fun during the party.

Apart from Indian cricketers, former Australian great Mathew Hayden, who is in India doing commentary for Star Sports, also attended the event.

Here are some of the pictures from the event.

Another one from last night's reception party 💕 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@bhuvi.fanpage) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

#ViratKohli at the #Bhuvi and Nupur reception last night at Taj in Delhi A post shared by Virat Anushka (@virushka_is_my_life) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:52am PST