Virat Kohli completes 44th ODI half-century vs Sri Lanka

India skipper Virat Kohli struck his 44th One-Day International half-century to steer his team towards an easy victory over Sri Lanka in the first match of the five-match series at the Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. (India vs Sri Lanka : 1st ODI highlights)

Virat Kohli, who came in after the run out of opener Rohit Sharma, quickly raised a half-century partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, the pair adding their first 50 runs off just 38 deliveries against an ordinary Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The India skipper completed his half-century soon after Shikhar Dhawan got to his 11th ODI century, and his third ton on the current tour. Virat Kohli completed his fifty off exactly 50 deliveries, with six fours.

The Indian skipper, regarded as the best chaser of a target in limited-overs cricket, played steadily as Shikhar Dhawan at the other end attack the increasingly ragged Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The duo helped India win by nine wickets to take 1-0 lead in five -match series.