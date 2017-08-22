Virat Kohli gets immersed in nature in Sri Lanka with elephants and lion rock

Virat Kohli has enjoyed touring abroad as he can slip into anonymity, take a quiet walk or go sight-seeing. The long tour of Sri Lanka has been no different as the India captain has taken time out to soak in what the island nation has to offer.

India’s domination of a struggling Sri Lanka has helped keep the mood light in the visitors’ dressing room. The India players got another deserved break on Monday after the nine-wicket victory in the first ODI at the Dambulla International Stadium overnight.

Kohli tweeted a picture on Monday showing elephants bathing in the background.

Recent day out around these gentle giants! 😇😇 Such innocence and playfulness was blissful to see. 🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/zxXR5WQdqb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 21, 2017

Kohli’s girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, also put out a similar picture in Instagram.

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! 🐘💜 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh had urged his players before the iconic India tour to embrace local culture to ease the challenge of playing in sub-continent conditions. Though Australia didn’t end a wait since 1969 to win a Test series, after India under Sourav Ganguly made a sensational comeback, Ricky Ponting’s side cashed in on the familiarity three years later.

Kohli, when asked before the Dambulla game whether he enjoyed visiting places in Sri Lanka, said: “I looked up the lion rock especially,” he said referring to the famous rock near Dambulla shaped like a lion. “This time I have gone around Sri Lanka quite a bit. Every time I have come before, the tours have been compressed and short. In between Tests it is difficult to take out time and go anywhere, especially when you have three days in between.

Dambulla is where Kohli made his ODI debut, as opener in 2008. He said: “I haven’t explored Dambulla much, maybe next time when I come, I will plan and maybe visit a bit more.”