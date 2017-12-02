Virat Kohli is the ‘greatest batsman of his generation’, says Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli continued his scintillating form and notched up his 20th Test century on Saturday as the Indian cricket team looked set to pile on a mammoth 1st innings total at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Taking just 110 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, Kohli’s knock was an absolute treat to the audience as he timed his shots to absolute perfection. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Virat Kohli, who is on a dream run this season, also impressed a few former international stars, including Englishman Kevin Pietersen, who dubbed the Indian captain as the greatest batsman of his generation.

The greatest batsman of his generation. He is on a different level to any current batsmen - @imVkohli! — KP (@KP24) December 2, 2017

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan agreed with Kevin Pietersen’s comment on Twitter and he went on to call Kohli ‘the best player in the world’.

Btw ... @imVkohli is a freak ... Best player in the World ... #DifferentLevel — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

Often kept in the same bracket alongside Kane Williamson, Steven Smith and Hashim Amla, Kohli has been rewriting records at will and thanks to his brilliant innings, he became the fourth quickest cricketer to reach 5000 Test runs.

5000 Runs....love the fact that he values Test runs a lot. Will keep the next generation interested in red ball cricket. Run Machine. Kohli. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 2, 2017

This was also his fastest Test hundred, which helped him in becoming the first ever Team India captain to score centuries in all three Tests of a three-match Test series. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 104 at Eden Gardens in the first Test to bail India out of a precarious situation before going on to smash a double hundred at Nagpur in the second Test.

Congrats Virat Kohli And Murali Vijay On Scoring Consecutive Centuries. Loved The Way You Celebrated It. 💃🙏🇮🇳#MuraliVijay #ViratKohli #INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/psNTaol0V9 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 2, 2017

While Sunil Gavaskar had taken just 95 innings to reach the 5000-run mark, Kohli has taken 105, behind Virender Sehwag’s 98 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 103. Kohli also became the third Indian captain to register 3000 runs as Test captain, behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 3454 and Sunil Gavaskar’s 3449.