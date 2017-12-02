 Virat Kohli is the ‘greatest batsman of his generation’, says Kevin Pietersen | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
Sri Lanka vs India

Virat Kohli is the ‘greatest batsman of his generation’, says Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli received huge praise from Kevin Pietersen after his century against Sri Lanka in New Delhi as the Englishman called the Indian cricket team skipper the ‘greatest batsman of his generation’.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 02, 2017 16:49 IST
Bihan Sengupta
Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring his century on Day 1 of the third India vs Sri Lanka Test match in New Delhi.
Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring his century on Day 1 of the third India vs Sri Lanka Test match in New Delhi.(AFP)

Virat Kohli continued his scintillating form and notched up his 20th Test century on Saturday as the Indian cricket team looked set to pile on a mammoth 1st innings total at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Taking just 110 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, Kohli’s knock was an absolute treat to the audience as he timed his shots to absolute perfection. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Virat Kohli, who is on a dream run this season, also impressed a few former international stars, including Englishman Kevin Pietersen, who dubbed the Indian captain as the greatest batsman of his generation.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan agreed with Kevin Pietersen’s comment on Twitter and he went on to call Kohli ‘the best player in the world’.

Often kept in the same bracket alongside Kane Williamson, Steven Smith and Hashim Amla, Kohli has been rewriting records at will and thanks to his brilliant innings, he became the fourth quickest cricketer to reach 5000 Test runs.

This was also his fastest Test hundred, which helped him in becoming the first ever Team India captain to score centuries in all three Tests of a three-match Test series. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 104 at Eden Gardens in the first Test to bail India out of a precarious situation before going on to smash a double hundred at Nagpur in the second Test.

While Sunil Gavaskar had taken just 95 innings to reach the 5000-run mark, Kohli has taken 105, behind Virender Sehwag’s 98 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 103. Kohli also became the third Indian captain to register 3000 runs as Test captain, behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 3454 and Sunil Gavaskar’s 3449.

more from india vs sri lanka 2017
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you