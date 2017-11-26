Virat Kohli likely to be rested for Delhi Test, Bumrah in contention for SA tour

The national selection committee will sit down on Monday to pen down their team for the rest of the matches against Sri Lanka on this tour, and the big tour of South Africa that is coming up in January. (IND v SL Day 3 Highlights)

While everyone is looking forward to check on the names MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi pick for the South Africa tour, the immediate interest is around whether India captain Virat Kohli will be rested for the final Test against Sri Lanka. (IND v SL Day 3 scorecard)

The third Test is at Kohli’s homeground, Ferozeshah Kotla, but the captain has been voicing the need of a break to stay fresh. This is the best chance to recharge his batteries before the tough South Africa tour.

It will allow him time to deal with personal work also. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan opted out of the second Test to deal with personal issues.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD

India is likely to carry couple of extra players for the South Africa tour to have extra options. They might want to fit in an extra bowler and a back-up wicket-keeper.

If the selectors choose to add to their pace arsenal then limited overs sensation Jasprit Bumrah is the frontrunner to join the quartet of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

But, with the bouncy tracks of South Africa suiting chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, it is likely to be a toss-up between Bumrah and the spinner for the extra bowler’s slot.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should be the two spinners. The batting line-up picks itself. Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan for the opening slot with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya (all-rounder) and Rohit Sharma forming the middle-order. Parthiv Patel could be back as the second wicketkeeper.

The first Test against South Africa is on January 5.