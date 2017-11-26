Virat Kohli matches Brian Lara’s record, blasts 5th 200 in Nagpur Test vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli smashed his fifth double-century to equal Rahul Dravid’s record of double hundreds in Test cricket. Only Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are ahead of him with six each. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA UPDATES)

The India captain reached the 200-run mark with a single to mid-on off 259 balls. His innings included 15 fours and two sixes. Eventually, Kohli departed for 213 as he misuced a flighted delivery off Dilruwan Perera to be caught at long on. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA SCORECARD)

Starting the day on 54, Kohli treated the crowd to a brilliant exhibition of controlled aggression. There was no attempt to manufacture shots, but he killed the bowlers softly with his silken touch. The gaps were picked with ease and the loose balls dispatched to the fence. He seemed to enjoy batting with Rohit Sharma. The two simply toyed with the bowling, and when their partnership touched 150 (off 220 balls), Kohli had contributed 69 and Sharma 75.

King Kohli scores his 5th double ton in Test cricket #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/k21iKvOZvg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2017

With five double hundreds in 19 Test hundreds, including seven 150-plus scores, and add to it that his two innings of 140 plus, a 141 and 147, it amounts to a superb conversion rate.

In the opening Test, Virat had hit an unbeaten 104 in the second innings at the Eden Gardens to make it two in two innings now.

Kohli’s fifth double century has come in the period from 2016 till now. Against the West Indies, he registered his first 200 at North Sound Antigua. In the Indore Test, he smashed 211 against New Zealand while against England, he notched up his highest score of 235 at the Wankhede stadium. He continued his great run when he blasted 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

His tally of five double centuries as captain levels Brian Lara’s mark of five as the Indian skipper continues to smash records.