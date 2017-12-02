Virat Kohli races to fifty, India captain piles misery on Sri Lanka in 3rd Test

Virat Kohli continued his dream run against Sri Lanka as the India captain hit a racy half-century to put the hosts on course for a big score on Day 1 of the third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - HIGHLIGHTS)

Kohli slammed back to back fours to complete his 15th half-century and second against Sri Lanka. The first was a drive through covers while he tucked one to fine leg boundary to reach the landmark off just 52 balls. (India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test - SCORECARD)

Playing his 63rd Test, Virat Kohli started off strongly as he flicked a delivery off Lahiru Gamage through mid-wicket to get off the mark with a boundary. The local player made his intentions clear by hitting three fours before lunch.

In process, he completed 5000 Tests runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the landmark and that too in front of his home crowd.

Kohli put on a good partnership with Murali Vijay after Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to score big.

The 29-year-old batsman had struck a century in the drawn first Test in Kolkata and then an excellent 213 in the second game in Nagpur to guide India to a massive win by an innings and 239 runs.

India are aiming to clinch their ninth consecutive Test series win and match the world record jointly held by Australia and England.