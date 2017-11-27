Virat Kohli rested for India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan back for 3rd Test

Virat Kohli has been rested for the one-day series and Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in his place in the three games against Sri Lanka. (IND v SL 2nd Test HIGHLIGHTS)

Kohli, however, will captain the Indian team at his homeground, Ferozeshah Kotla, in the third Test. The last time Kohli was not part of the Indian team in an international match, across all formats, was in the Dharamsala Test against Australia earlier this year. He had missed the match due to a shoulder injury. (IND v SL 2nd Test SCORECARD)

Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, made a return to the Test team after opting out of the second Test for personal reasons.

#TeamIndia for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka announced #INDvSL



Rohit (capt), Shikhar, Ajinkya, Shreyas, Manish, Kedar, Dinesh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Sidharth Kaul pic.twitter.com/w4GWP9weCa — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2017

Dhawan will be fighting for a place in the playing eleven with Murali Vijay for the third Test in Delhi, which starts from December 2. Dhawan had made 94 in the second innings of the first Test at Kolkata, and Vijay scored a hundred when he got a chance in place of Dhawan at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

It is felt, when it comes to the South Africa series, Vijay will be better equipped to handle the conditions because of his tighter technique and his good overseas record.

#TeamIndia for the 3rd and final Test against Sri Lanka announced #INDvSL



Virat (Capt), Vijay, Rahul, Shikhar, Pujara, Rahane (vc) , Rohit, Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Vijay Shankar pic.twitter.com/8hgxfTtMXU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2017

In the one-day team, young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer was selected in place of Kohli. Pacer Siddharth Kaul is also picked in the team, in what is his maiden India call-up.

India squad for the third Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

India squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Selection for SA tour dalayed

It is learnt that the selectors took a last minute call to postpone the team selection for the South Africa series. They decided to wait for one more match and will now convene a meeting during the third Test to name the team for the South Africa tour.