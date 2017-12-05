Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma score half-centuries as India pile pressure on Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli hit a quick-fire half-century as India set Sri Lanka a target of 410 on Day 4 of the third Test against Dinesh Chandimal-led Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 - HIGHLIGHTS)

The Delhi cricketer scored a single off Lakshan Sandakan towards deep mid-wicket boundary to complete his 15th half-century in the longest format. (India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 4 - SCORES)

Kohli, who scored his sixth double century in the first innings of this Test, warmed up with a boundary off seamer Lahiru Gamage. After sharing a 38-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan – who scored a well-compiled 67 – the Indian captain was joined by Rohit Sharma at the crease, who didn’t waste time in going for his shots. The Mumbaikar remained unbeaten on 50 as the hosts declared their innings on 246/5.

READ | Political to weather pollution, Delhi has it all: Mamata Banerjee on cricketers in masks

After bowling Sri Lanka out for 373, India lost Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane early. Cheteshwar Pujara looked set to get a big one before being caught by Angelo Mathews at first slip on the bowling of part-time off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva. He slammed 49, studded with five boundaries.

On Sunday, Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara to become the first captain of a team to hit six Test double centuries.

READ | Shikhar Dhawan turns 32, wishes pour in for ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket team

All his double centuries have come since he has taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni.

India have had a fantastic 2017 in Tests, winning series against Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.