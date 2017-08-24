Virat Kohli’s intense fitness regime and his six pack abs

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has often credited his incredible form with the bat over the last couple of years to his improved fitness. (2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

Once fond of butter chicken, according to childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli has transformed his fitness level with the help of an intense fitness regime, which has subsequently helped him in his cause with the bat.

On Wednesday, the Indian skipper was pictured while changing his shirt during a training session in Pallekele, ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli has often credited his improved fitness for his incredible form with the bat. (REUTERS)

The batting ace’s chiselled abs were visible in the photos, revealing the results of his regular workouts.

“Don’t eat less, but have home-cooked food that is any day a healthier option,” Kohli had said last year. (AFP)

Virat Kohli is said to be following a stringent diet plant, and had said at an event in Delhi last year, “Don’t eat less, but have home-cooked food that is any day a healthier option.”

Kohli has lost a significant amount of weight over the last few years. (REUTERS)

He had also credited former India coach Duncan Ferguson in motivating him to transform himself.

“Duncan told me once that he feels cricket is the most unprofessional of professional sports,” he had told The Telegraph last year.

Virat Kohli subsequently changed his diet and workout routine himself following Ferguson’s advice, losing a significant amount of weight over the last few years.