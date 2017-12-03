 Virat Kohli’s record double century brings in praise from ex-cricketers | india-vs-sri-lanka-2017 | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs India

Virat Kohli’s record double century brings in praise from ex-cricketers

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli scored his sixth double century in Tests on Sunday which is the highest by an Indian cricketer. He now shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

india vs sri lanka 2017 Updated: Dec 03, 2017 15:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Virat Kohli celebrates his double century against Sri Lanka during the second day of the third cricket Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.
Virat Kohli celebrates his double century against Sri Lanka during the second day of the third cricket Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI)

There is no stopping India skipper Virat Kohli as he became the first captain to slam six double hundreds in Test cricket on Sunday. Kohli achieved this feat on the last ball of the 108th over of the Indian innings when he tucked a delivery from Suranga Lakmal away for a couple on Day 2 of the third and last Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. (Day 2 blog | Scorecard)

With this, he broke former West Indies stalwart Brian Lara’s record for the most number of Test centuries by a captain (5). This was also his second consecutive double hundred, a feat no other captain has achieved earlier. Kohli’s knock also helped him join Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on the list of most number of double hundreds for India.

The Delhi batsman, who completed 5,000 runs en route to his 20th ton in Tests on Saturday, began from where he left last night. He, along with Rohit Sharma, toyed with the hapless Sri Lankan attack as India reached 500 at lunch on Day 2.

As always, Twitter was abuzz with posts hailing the Indian’s dream run. As soon as he reached the landmark, former players and fans made a beeline to the micro blogging site to post their reactions.

The first to acknowledge Kohli’s latest achievement was former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who found himself at loss of words to describe the greatness of the Indian captain.

“Short of words to describe this man. Speechless. Wherever you are, just stand up , admire and salute the genius, that is Virat Kohli.”

VVS Laxman followed soon, pointing out that Kohli achieved the landmark of six double tons within 500 days of international cricket, a feat even Bradman couldn’t.

“6th double hundred for Virat in less than 500 days. Special players make it count and Virat Kohli is extra special. Amazing intent right from the beginning. #INDvSL”

Even former English opener Mark Butcher, who is in Australia following the Ashes, took time out to applaud Kohli’s achievement. In his words, he had predicted a double ton for Kohli when the latter was batting on 46.

