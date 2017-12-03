Virat Kohli’s record double century brings in praise from ex-cricketers

There is no stopping India skipper Virat Kohli as he became the first captain to slam six double hundreds in Test cricket on Sunday. Kohli achieved this feat on the last ball of the 108th over of the Indian innings when he tucked a delivery from Suranga Lakmal away for a couple on Day 2 of the third and last Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. (Day 2 blog | Scorecard)

With this, he broke former West Indies stalwart Brian Lara’s record for the most number of Test centuries by a captain (5). This was also his second consecutive double hundred, a feat no other captain has achieved earlier. Kohli’s knock also helped him join Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on the list of most number of double hundreds for India.

Back to back double 💯 for King Kohli #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NDMmtzbs4W — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017

The Delhi batsman, who completed 5,000 runs en route to his 20th ton in Tests on Saturday, began from where he left last night. He, along with Rohit Sharma, toyed with the hapless Sri Lankan attack as India reached 500 at lunch on Day 2.

Six double tons in just 17 months time! What an achievement @imvkohli. Proving time and again that he's the No. 1 batsman at the moment. #INDvSL — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 3, 2017

As always, Twitter was abuzz with posts hailing the Indian’s dream run. As soon as he reached the landmark, former players and fans made a beeline to the micro blogging site to post their reactions.

Last Sunday: double century!

This Sunday: double century!@imVkohli has reached 200 in back to back Test innings against Sri Lanka! Simply outstanding! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RaRQ6RMoEP — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2017

The first to acknowledge Kohli’s latest achievement was former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who found himself at loss of words to describe the greatness of the Indian captain.

Congratulations @imVkohli on yet another double ton. His 6th in less than 18 months! This man is at a different level from everyone else 👏 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) December 3, 2017

Waah mere cheeteehh! Another double century!! It's unreal how you outperform yourself each time 😵 Keep it up stage set for 300 Go for it @imVkohli 👌👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 3, 2017

“Short of words to describe this man. Speechless. Wherever you are, just stand up , admire and salute the genius, that is Virat Kohli.”

Short of words to describe this man. Speechless. Wherever you are, just stand up , admire and salute the genius, that is Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Z041urCnYV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 3, 2017

VVS Laxman followed soon, pointing out that Kohli achieved the landmark of six double tons within 500 days of international cricket, a feat even Bradman couldn’t.

6th double hundred for Virat in less than 500 days. Special players make it count and Virat Kohli is extra special. Amazing intent right from the beginning.#INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 3, 2017

Back to back 200s for Kohli. Called it when he had 46. Even allowing for Sri Lanka’s attack, it’s extraordinary. #INDvSL — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 3, 2017

Even former English opener Mark Butcher, who is in Australia following the Ashes, took time out to applaud Kohli’s achievement. In his words, he had predicted a double ton for Kohli when the latter was batting on 46.