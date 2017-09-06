Virat Kohli satisfied with bench strength after unique clean sweep vs Sri Lanka

India captain Virat Kohli termed their tour wash of Sri Lanka as ‘very special’ after guiding India to a seven-wicket win in the one-off T20I in Colombo on Wednesday. Kohli was declared Man of the Match for his 54-ball 82 as well as Man of the Series for a fantastic effort throughout the tour. (India vs Sri Lanka - T20I - HIGHLIGHTS)

India won the Test series 3-0 before sweeping Sri Lanka 5-0 in the ODIs. With Wednesday’s win, India sealed a unique 9-0 tour win. “Very special. It (sweep in all formats) hasn’t been done before. Credit to the boys. It’s evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian cricket. I’m very happy as captain,” said Kohli at the presentation ceremony after the match. (India vs Sri Lanka - T20I - SCORECARD)

“The bench strength is coming up beautifully. We tried a few things, the results are amazing to see,” said Kohli who has shuffled a few positions in the order and came up with good results despite not having the frontline bowlers for the shorter format series.

Kohli and Manish Pandey (51*) stitched a 119-run stand for the third wicket that effectively finished the match.

READ | Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal make a point for India vs Sri Lanka in T20

About his innings, Kohli said, “I look to back my strengths in T20 cricket. It’s something I’ve practiced very hard to mould my game to all formats. When you’re two-down chasing 171, we knew it won’t be easy. One good partnership will get us through. Manish was outstanding as well today. That partnership was very crucial. He stayed till the end and finished it off, credit to him.”

“Personally, I look to back my strengths and play cricketing shots. I’ve tried to mould my game for all formats. I want to play all the games.”

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga admitted there wasn’t enough on the board to challenge India. “We were 15-20 runs short,” said Tharanga after the match.

“We had a good start. Munaweera batted really well, but we lost momentum from overs 10-14. The way Virat batted was outstanding. He was an example for everyone, especially with his energy and running between the wickets.”