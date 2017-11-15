Virat Kohli says Indian cricket team can’t get attached to ICC rankings

Gaming the algorithm of cricket’s rankings and topping all forms of the game is possible but only for a short while, said India captain Virat Kohli. (India vs Sri Lanka Full Coverage)

“If everything falls into place, any team can achieve that. I doubt it will stay for long though…You change formats so much.... if someone does in well in ODIs while you are playing Tests, they take the No 1 spot. You can’t get attached to it. There’s so much cricket played around the world that you go down your ranking and people say you are dethroned but you have to understand the team is not playing all the time,” said Kohli here on Wednesday, a day before the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

Kohli’s team -- No. 1 in the longest format -- doesn’t aim for being on top perch in Tests, one-dayers and T20 internationals. “I think people fantasize about it more than we do,” he said. India focus only on wanting to do well and winning situations, said Kohli. “We put small targets in front of us.”

Asked if this series seems like an overdose for fans given that India played Sri Lanka earlier this year, Kohli said that needed to be analysed over time.

“It will be better answered by the fans who watch the game. But it definitely has to be taken into consideration because you don’t want fans going away from the game, from watching the game.

“We have to maintain a balance of how to engage fans and keep them fresh at the same time and keep cricket exciting throughout the year. That point will be discussed in future definitely,” he said.