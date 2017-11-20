Virat Kohli slams unique ton, puts India in driver’s seat in Kolkata Test vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli reached his 18th Test hundred in style, lofting Suranga Lakmal over cover and India declared at 352/8, leaving Sri Lanka needing 231 to win in 47 overs including 15 mandatory overs on the final day of first Test at Eden Gardens on Saturday. This was Kohli’s 50th international Test hundred.

This was Kohli’s highest Test score at Eden Gardens in seven innings so far. And, with India losing wickets at regular intervals, it couldn’t have been timed better. Kohli accelerated after lunch, which he took on 41, reaching his century in 93 minutes before India closed the innings.

He survived a close leg-before shout, off Suranga Lakmal, getting the decision successfully reviewed. The delivery was similar to the one that got him in the first innings but this time Kohli had got a touch. He was on 72 with India on 295/7 then. Kohli celebrated that with a straight drive for four and then smote Dasun Shanaka for four more in the next over. He hit Shanaka through the midwicket region even when the bowler had pitched it on the off-side.

It took him to 86. Kohli moved to 92 with a six off Lakmal making room to loft him on the off-side. The next time he hit was six would be the last time India batted in this Test. Kohli remained not out on 104 off 119 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.