Why Indian cricket team is living on the edge atop ICC ODI ranking

India’s tour of South Africa in January has dominated much of narrative in the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka. Even the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka cricket team was dubbed as a ‘preparation’ for the overseas contest.

Yet, as the teams gear up for a three-ODI series starting Sunday, the home team’s top world ranking status is on line in the seemingly redundant contest. Whether India would finish 2017 as the No 1 ODI side would depend on the scoreline of the three-game affair.

If India lose just one match against Sri Lanka, they would be dethroned as the top side in the ICC ODI rankings.

Currently, Virat Kohli’s India and South Africa jointly hold the No 1 position with 120 rating points. Only a 3-0 sweep against Sri Lanka would ensure that India reach 121 rating points and finish the year as No 1.

Even if India win 2-1, their rating point will go down to 119 and South Africa will end the year as the No 1 side. If any of the matches are abandoned and the series is tied at 1-1, India will still become No 2 in the ranking chart. In the case of India losing the series, they will not go below No 2 in the ranking charts.

Sri Lanka, who are currently No 8, will have no change in position even if they win the series 3-0. India are, however, assured of finishing 2017 as world No 1 in Tests. They are ranked No 5 in the world in T20s. India and Sri Lanka are also playing a three-T20 series, later this month.