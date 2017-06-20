Cricket fraternity seeks answers after Anil Kumble’s exit as India head coach

The cricket fraternity has reacted with shock over the news of Anil Kumble being forced out of the job of the Indian cricket coach. Despite his success, Kumble decided to opt out of the race for the most coveted coaching position in the cricketing world.

“Gratitude has obviously been thrown out o(f) window by whoever raising ‘revolt’ against Ind’s giant @anilkumble1074!Loser’s Indn Crkt o(f) course!” tweeted former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi.

Not surprised w/Kumble quitting-no self-respecting wud've carried on n such environment!Crkt Ind needed 'Jumbo' more than other way around?! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 20, 2017

One of the most influential voices in world cricket, Michael Vaughan, a contemporary of Kumble, said Indian cricket had lost a great man’s services. “India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose ...,” tweeted Vaughan.

Madan Lal, who coached India in the mid-90s when Kumble was playing, said the legendary cricketer had taken the right call by opting out. “He has done the right thing by not going to the West Indies. If you are not respected in the dressing room then there is no point in continuing,” Madan Lal said.

The 1983 World Cup hero said the Cricket Administrators Committee owes an answer to the Indian cricket fraternity. “The BCCI had formed the Committee (CAC) to appoint the coach. They have to answer why Kumble was forced out after doing well. If they don’t have an answer, then it means it (decision) was forced by the BCCI.

“We don’t know who was scheming against Kumble. It’s not right”.

The former India pacer added Kumble should have been given the chance to prove how he would handle the team outside the country after doing so well at home.

Another former India coach, Anshuman Gaekwad questioned the timing of Kumble’s decision to part ways with the team. “If I was the coach, I wouldn’t have quit the team when it was going on a tour. (But) Kumble probably felt, he is not required by some team members and that’s why he has quit.”