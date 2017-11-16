Balewadi Stadium - Pune

Located on the outskirts of Pune, the Balewadi Stadium had once served as the home ground of former I-League club Pune FC, who finished as high as second in the 2012-13 season of the Indian top-flight. With a capacity of less than 10,000, the Balewadi Stadium is not the largest of stadia in the Indian Super League (ISL), but has served as FC Pune City’s bastion since the inaugural season in 2014.

The Balewadi Staduim had previously also served as the home ground for I-League clubs Mumbai FC and Air India during the renovation of the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai, and had hosted a few home games of the Indian men’s national football team. It co-hosted the 2011 Federation Cup alongside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, and later was the home of Bharat FC and, more recently, DSK Shivajians in the I-League.

Part of the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Balewadi has served as the main football ground in the city, and has been a consistent presence in the I-League and the ISL since the 2009-10 season. With a strong squad at the club’s disposal, the Orange Army will hope to witness some entertaining football at the ground this coming season.