Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2017-18, live football score: DEL 0-0 NEU

Both Delhi Dynamos FC and NorthEast United FC have had mixed starts to the Indian Super League 2017-18 thus far. Delhi Dynamos narrowly beat FC Pune City 3-2 in their opening game before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat to Bengaluru FC. NorthEast United held debutants Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw in their first game of the season before losing 3-0 to Chennaiyin FC. Both sides will be looking for a win in what will be the first ISL game to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi this season. Get live football score of Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United FC here. (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

