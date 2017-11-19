FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in thrilling Indian Super League encounter

FC Goa made a winning start to their Indian Super League 2017-18 campaign as they beat hosts Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in their opening game of the season. (Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa highlights)

Goals from Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote and Mandar Dessai in the first half itself were enough to ensure FC Goa went home with three points.

Inigo Calderon pulled one back for the hosts from a free-kick in the second half before Rapahel Augusto converted a penalty towards the end of the game but it was too little, too late for John Gregory’s men.

Chennaiyin FC found themselves under pressure early in the game as Goa looked to pass the ball around and keep possession.

Sergio Lobera’s side looked likelier to score, with Brandon Fernandes twice finding himself in good positions but failing to make the most of his chances.

However, Goa’s relentless pressure eventually paid off. A swift counter-attack was finished off by Ferran Corominas, who easily slotted the ball past the goalkeeper after finding himself in space.

Goa scored a second goal four minutes later courtesy of Manuel Lanzarote after some slick passing had exposed Chennaiyin’s defence.

Mandar Dessai then added a third just a few minutes before half time as the game looked all but over in the first half itself.

Chennaiyin started the second half strongly, with forward Jeje Lalpekhlua getting a shot away from a tight angle but only hitting the post.

Barely a minute later, confusion in FC Goa’s defence saw Chennaiyin’s Gregory Nelson go clean through on goal but he too was denied by the upright.

Chennaiyin pushed forward patiently in search of a goal and were finally rewarded in the 70th minute when Inigo Calderon converted a free-kick.

The home side continued to look for another goal, but had to wait nearly 15 minutes for it to arrive. Jeje was fouled inside the penalty area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Raphael Augusto stepped up to take the decisive penalty and rifled his shot into the top-right corner, giving Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani no chance of saving it.

But despite a better showing in the second half, Chennaiyin could not start their campiagn with a win as FC Goa ran out 3-2 winners after an exciting game of football.