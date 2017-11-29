FC Goa hope to ground high-flying Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League

After a disappointing result in Mumbai last weekend, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera will look to bounce back to winning ways when his players take on in- form Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Thursday.

But getting the better of table-toppers Bengaluru won’t be an easy task. And the former Barcelona youth coach knows that well.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Lobera said that Bengaluru were the strongest team in the ISL at the moment. But at the same time, he maintained his team would do its best to get the desired result.

“Bengaluru knows how we play and we know how they play. But what is important to me is that we need to maintain our ideas and philosophies and our style of play.

“We need to focus on our strategies and ensure we execute what we plan to do. Bengaluru FC are a strong team at this point in time.

“They have shown they are the team with the best form. For us, it will be important to get the right result against the team that has been most superior so far,” the Spaniard said.

Even though Goa conceded an early goal against Mumbai City FC, they managed to enjoy over 65 per cent possession. Lobera will be hoping to repeat the same against Bengaluru FC when the team’s meet for the first time.

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who has faced Bengaluru FC in the Hero I-League, said, “Bengaluru FC are a much stronger team and we have to take that as a challenge. So we need to plan as a team and play like a team tomorrow. Then we can take it from there.”

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca wants to capitalise on their good start to the season. The Spanish coach, however, was full of praise for his counterpart Lobera. He said he was looking forward to the encounter.

“For sure it is going to be a tough game. Goa has a Catalan coach who has been on the same team as me: Barcelona. We have similar philosophies: maintain possession, press high. They have shown that in their first two games. For me, they have been one of the most impressive teams in the Hero ISL even though they lost their last match.”

Roca also tipped FC Goa to make it to the playoffs. But at the same time, he wants his team to win tomorrow.

“We’ll try our best to win. Let’s see what happens,” he added.