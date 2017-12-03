FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2017-18, full football score: PUN 0-1 CHE

FC Pune City have not defeated Chennaiyin FC since the inception of the ISL four years ago and this run continued today after Henrique Sereno’s late winner. The match went goalless for a long time despite the fact that both teams created numerous chances. However, Chennai skipper Henrique Sereno was at the right place at the right time to slot home and ensure Pune’s winless run against Chennai continued. Get full football score of FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC here. (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

