Indian Super League 2017/18: Chennaiyin FC look to regain lost form

It has been a topsy turvy journey for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). They were one of the top performers in the first season and topped the group stages. But, an extra minute goal from Kerala Blasters’ Stephen Pearson stopped them from reaching the finals.

They came back stronger next season and with Stiven Mendoza scoring at will, they looked unstoppable. Chennaiyin FC dominated during the group stages and defeated FC Goa 3-2 in the final.

(Read | Indian Super League: John Gregory hopes to sustain Chennaiyin FC’s good run)

However, the third season was an absolute nightmare. They struggled to win crucial games and with just three wins, they finished seventh.

At the start of this season, they retained the services of Jerry Lalpekhlua and Karanjit Singh along with two other footballers. It was a good start for the side as they added quality attackers like Bikramjit Singh and Thoi Singh.

(Read | Indian Super League 2017-18: Bengaluru FC aim to repeat I-League heroics on debut)

When it comes to the foreign signings, Valencia midfielder Jaime Gavilan and ex-Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Inigo Calderon can prove to be game-changers for John Gregory’s side this season.

PAST RECORD: 2014 (Semifinals), 2015 (Champions), 2016 (7th position)

COACH: John Gregory (England)

John Gregory, a former England international, replaced Marco Matterazzi as the Chennaiyin FC manager this season. He was a constant fixture in midfield for the likes of Northampton Town, Queens Park Rangers and Derby County during his playing days. He managed Aston Villa in the Premier League between 1998 and 2002 , even leading the league midway through 1998-99 season before dropping off. He last managed Crawley Town before stepping down in 2014.

(Read | Rahul Dravid named Bengaluru FC ambassador ahead of Indian Super League season)

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Inigo Calderon (Spain)

Age: 35

Position: Right back

The Spaniard joined Chennaiyin FC this season on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus. A product of the Alaves youth academy, Calderon started his senior professional career with Alicante in the third tier of Spanish domestic football. After spending three years at Alicante, Calderon joined English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2010. Calderon spent six years at Brighton and was instrumental in their promotion to the second tier.

(Read | Indian Super League 2017/18: Top 10 players to watch out for)

Jeje Lalpekhlua (India)

Age: 26

Position: Forward

The forward from Mizoram has been a part of the Chennaiyin FC side since the first ISL season. He started slow but with 13 goals to his name, he has become a mainstay in the Chennaiyin starting XI. Jeje is well known for his link-up plays down the middle of the field and thanks to his brilliant performances for Chennaiyin, he was judged the Emerging Player of the Season in 2015.

Thoi Singh (India)

Age: 27

Position: Midifielder

The central midfielder from Manipur is a well-known figure in the Indian domestic scene and he will be making his return for Chennaiyin FC after a one-year gap. He joined the side in 2015 for an impressive Rs 86 lakhs and was an integral part of the squad that went on to lift the trophy. In 2016, he played for Mumbai CIty FC but a fourth round pick in the 2017 ISL Draft reunited him with his old side.