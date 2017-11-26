Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, Indian Super League, live score: BEN, DEL seek 2nd win

Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos made winning starts to the Indian Super League 2017-18 and they will be looking to register their second victory of the season when they clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday. Get live score of Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC here. (ISL FULL COVERAGE) (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

7:40 PM IST: For Delhi, Lallianzuala Chhangte will be the key. The tricky winger was instrumental in their first win over Pune and Delhi fans will hope he continues to shine as they aim for a second consecutive win.

7:30 PM IST: Sunil Chhetri will be the man to watch, as the Bengaluru FC and India skipper is a proven entity both at club and international level. Will he be the difference maker today? We are now only minutes away from kick-off.

7:24 PM IST: In the early kick-off today, FC Pune City stunned defending ISL champions ATK 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. You can check out highlights of that match here.

7:05 PM IST: Starting line-ups have been announced:

7:00 PM IST: Bengaluru will undoubtedly be favourites going into this encounter due to them being more settled and playing in front of a loyal home crowd. However, Dynamos looked a decent side in their first encounter too.

6:45 PM IST: Both teams have made winning starts to the tournament and both will look to continue their momentum today, meaning we could likely be in for an exciting clash.

Bengaluru, who made their ISL debut this season and have won the I-League twice, registered an easy 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in their opening game thanks to goals from Edu Garcia and skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Delhi Dynamos, who have a new-look side and are being led by their fourth new coach in Miguel Angel Portugal, also began the season with a close 3-2 win over Pune City FC.

Given the frequency of goalless draws that the league has seen so far, both these teams would be keen to register their second straight win in order to pull away from the rest of the pack.

Bengaluru FC are well-settled side compared to other ISL outfits. That and the fact that they’re playing at home makes them favourites going into the game.

However, Delhi have looked a decent side under their new coach and it would be unwise to count them before the game begins.