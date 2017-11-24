Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC clash ends goalless

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC played out their second consecutive goalless draw of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

Both Kerala and Jamshedpur created numerous chances in the game but neither side were able to convert, extending their goalless run in the ISL.

Kerala Blasters started the game on the front foot, passing the ball well and looking to create chances early in the game.

However, it was Jamshedpur who had the better chance early on as Kervens Belfort found space on the edge of the box to unleash a shot that went just over the bar.

The away team continued to push and won a free-kick in a wide area. However, Shouvik Ghosh’s effort was calmly collected by Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Paul Rachubka.

For all their possession, Kerala Blasters’ first real chance came when Iain Hume played a diagonal long ball through to CK Vineeth. He rose to meet the cross with his head, but the attempt was again off target.

Kerala then settled into a passing groove and continued to see most of the ball with Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov dictating play from a slightly deeper role.

However, the best chances continued to fall Jamshedpur’s way with arguably the best one coming when they won a free-kick just outside the box.

Rebound saved

It was Memo who stepped up to take the shot and his powerful drive was parried by Rachubka, who did well to recover and save the rebound shot from Jerry Mawhmingthanga.

Kerala had 66% possession in the first half, but the better opportunities fell the way of Jamshedpur.

The second half saw Jamshedpur come out on the front foot. Trindade Goncalves attempted a long range shot but it went wide to the dismay of the away fans.

Kerala responded well and won a free-kick just outside the penalty area, but Iain Hume’s attempt swerved just wide of the post.

With neither side getting a goal, the game became increasingly physical. Jerry Mawhmingthanga crashed into Kerala skipper Sandesh Jhingan after the latter had headed the ball and the foul saw tempers rise.

Jackichand Singh had to be pulled away by Jamshedpur forward Kervens Belfort during the brawl, which amazingly saw no one get booked.

Both the managers made substitutions in an attempt to inject life into the game, but it was of no avail.