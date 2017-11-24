Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC face stern test against table toppers FC Goa

Mumbai City FC were wasteful in front of the goal in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener against Bengaluru FC and lost their opening game as a result. (ISL FULL COVERAGE)

However, coach Alexandre Guimaraes in confident of a much better display when they host FC Goa in their first home match of the Indian Super League Season 4 at the Andheri Sports Complex on Saturday.

Last season, Mumbai City FC had topped the table thanks to the exploits of Diego Forlan, Sony Norde and Sunil Chhetri. But with these three not in their current squad and forwards Balwant Singh and Leo Costa grappling with injuries, they have plenty of headaches ahead of their second game.

Balwant, who didn’t feature in the last match, is fit to take the field on Saturday but it remains to be seen whether he starts against FC Goa. Costa, who limped off early in the match against Bengaluru, will be sidelined.

Guimaraes, though, is optimistic. “Well, we missed key players up front in the first game. Balwant’s injured and Leo Costa limped off early in the game,” Guimaraes stated. “Hence, we could not really build in our attacks. But we’re a better lot than that and are in a better position for tomorrow’s game.”

Optimism aside, they will have to create more to harbour hopes of toppling their opponents. Against Bengaluru, they had just one shot on goal, which didn’t help their cause.

While FC Goa have no such issues upfront, they would like to tighten defensively. They won the opener 3-2 against Chennaiyin FC but at one point they were leading 3-0 before their opponents capitalised on their blunders at the back.

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera stated he wasn’t willing to bask in the glory but focus on the key areas and improve as a unit.

“Living in the past will not get you anywhere so all of us are only focused on the next game,” he said.

“We are not a team that will sit back after taking a lead and run through the minutes. We keep on attacking and that’s what we did in the last game. We did concede two goals but we did create enough opportunities where we could have extended our lead.”