Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC register easy win against Delhi Dynamos

NorthEast United FC notched their first win of the Indian Super League after prevailing 2-0 over Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Playing on the back of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chennaiyin FC last week, NorthEast put in an improved performance to garner full three points in the national capital. The visitors were aided by a howler from Dynamos custodian Albino Gomes.

Both teams started the game cautiously and struggled to create scoring opportunities in the opening exchanges.

In the 17th minute, however, NorthEast winger Holicharan Narzary marched up the left flank and put in a teasing cross into the box.

The Delhi Dynamos defence, which had conceded six goals in the first two games, was caught unawares as Marcinho finished off from close range with his left foot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Just as the hosts were recovering from the early blow, they conceded once again just five minutes later, this time goalkeeper Albino Gomes making a complete mess of a simple back pass from teammate Pratik Chowdhary.

With NorthEast forward Danilo advancing towards the ball, Pratik passed the ball to Albino. The former Aizawl FC keeper failed to control the ball, allowing Danilo to wrest away possession and finish off with the goal wide open.

Trailing 2-0, Dynamos showed a little more intent going forward. In the 33rd minute, midfielder Jeroen Lumu created space for a shot after evading a defender inside NorthEast’s box. His shot, however, was met with a fine save by visiting goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

With three minutes left for halftime, the hosts had another chance when Kalu Uche met the end of a corner kick with his stretched left foot. His shot, too, was kept away by NorthEast’s Rehenesh.

In the second half, the visitors put in a resolute defensive showing, allowing few chances inside the box to Dynamos, who continued to dominate possession of the ball.

One of the most notable chances of the half fell to Delhi Dynamos’ David Ngaihte in the 65th minute. The former NorthEast United winger’s shot from the left of the goal was met with another good save by Rehenesh.

NorthEast seemed comfortable sitting back for the rest of the game, holding on for a 2-0 victory.