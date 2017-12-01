Injury worry for Delhi Dynamos ahead of home match vs NorthEast United

A 4-1 hammering at the home of two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC on Sunday has brought Delhi Dynamos crashing down to earth after the high of a 3-2 away win over FC Pune City in their opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

With three points from two matches, Delhi Dynamos are better off than their opponents for Saturday, NorthEast United, who have just one point from their two outings. The hosts would, however, be keen to make a winning start to their home campaign.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said his team will have to improve a lot from their performance against Bengaluru FC.

“In the last match, Bengaluru were better. They started the match with more aggression, intensity and pace,” he said.

Having conceded six goals in their opening two games, Portugal acknowledged that his team has a problem at the back.

“(Defence) is a problem. I’m worried. We have to improve against NorthEast. In the last match, we lost 70 individual duels against Bengaluru,” Portugal stated.

The Spanish tactician also revealed that the team has a few injury concerns ahead of the game against NorthEast. He, however, refused to divulge the names of the injured players.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are yet to score a goal in this campaign. After playing a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC at home in their opening game, they suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC, a game that overshadowed by an incident of racism inside the stadium in Chennai.

Playing their second consecutive away game, the Guwahati-based outfit will look to open their goal-scoring account. Coach Joao de Deus said the club has all the players available for the match in the capital.

“For the first time, the best playing XI of NorthEast United will be on the field tomorrow, in my opinion,” he said.

“I don’t have players with injuries, with fever or in bad condition. I believe we are going to be better, stronger than the last game,” he added.

Lauding Delhi Dynamos’ attack, De Deus said the hosts have a balanced squad.

In six previous encounters against Delhi Dynamos, NorthEast have mustered just one win. De Deus said he isn’t bothered about the past results.

“It’s not my seventh game against Delhi Dynamos. It’s my first game against Delhi Dynamos. The history is for the museums,” he said.