ISL 2017-18, live football score, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 campaign at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday as they welcome Tata Group-owned Jamshedpur FC for their opening clash. Catch live score of ISL 2017-18, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC football match, here.

7:15 PM IST: We are only 45 minutes away from kick-off now. Till then, find out all you need to know about ISL debutants Jamshedpur FC here.

7:05 PM IST: Team line-ups have been announced and are as follows:

6:45 PM IST: Jamshedpur FC will be making their ISL debut today and fans will no doubt be hoping that today’s match will flow better than yesterday’s clash between Kerala Blasters and ATK, which ended goalless.

6:30 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ISL 2017-18 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC!

NorthEast United have never made it to the playoffs in the last three editions of the ISL, and will look to break their hoodoo this season.

They have a competitive squad, with enough pace on the flanks to trouble opponents. Midfielder Rowlin Borges will, however, miss Saturday’s game due to injury.

On the other hand, it will be the first taste of the ISL for debutants Jamshedpur FC, who are coached for experienced English manager Steve Coppell.

They have a strong defence at their disposal, and, with the likes of Sameehg Doutie and Talla N’Diaye in their ranks, have serious quality going forward.