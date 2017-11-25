ISL: Bengaluru FC look to continue winning run vs Delhi Dynamos, ATK begin home test

After making a historic start to Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC, hosts Bengaluru FC will look to register their second win in a row when they clash Delhi Dynamos on Sunday before they play three consecutive away-games.

Both BFC and DD are coming into the match with exquisite 2-0 and 3-2 victories against Mumbai City FC and FC Pune, respectively.

Both teams have garnered three points each, but BFC is placed third in points-table for better goal performance.

Delhi are placed fourth, with three goals for and two against, compared to Bengaluru, which did not concede any, but struck twice, in one game both teams have played so far.

Even as BFC’s Sunil Chhetri and Delhi’s Gabriel Cichero would be the main attraction, all eyes would be on defense of the hosts, which might be tested by Delhi strikers.

The hosts’ attacking line spearheaded by Miku and Chhetri, along with wingers Edu Garcia and Udanta Singh, will go into the match with positive attitude, as they did against Mumbai.

Their histrionics helped the hosts to register a huge victory against Mumbai by playing aggressive football.

“I would not like to change the attitude going into the match tomorrow. We will go with the same attitude as we did against Mumbai in our last game,” said BFC coach Alberto Roca.

Roca is focusing on registering a win by creating more chances and scoring goals, but not conceding too many.

“We want to play better football and create more chances to score goals, but not concede many. It appears simple, but difficult to execute,” he said.

“If we win 1-0, it is acceptable. If we win 4-3, it is even better. We need to keep good balance between defense and attack,” he added.

BFC will be missing services of Dimas Delgado, Joyner Lourenco and Lalthuammawia Ralte who continue their recovery from injury.

Delhi, on the other hand, is a tough nut to crack as they are being led by Miguel Angel Portugal, who has rich coaching experience.

The team under Portugal is organised and execute their ideas and plan on the field, Roca said. “I know Portugal. He has rich experience in coaching. I watched his team. They are very organised and won their last match against Pune 3-2 because they executed their ideas pretty well,” he said.

Former BFC defender Lalmangaihsanga Ralte is set to make his first appearance at the Fortress since his move to Delhi in the summer.

ATK face FC Pune City

Defending champions Atletico De Kolkata (ATK) would look to kickstart their home leg with a victory when they face FC Pune City at the Saltlake Stadium on Sunday.

ATK were held to a goalless draw by Kerala Blasters in the ISL opener in Kochi as they are missing their star Tottenham Hotspur recruit Robbie Keane.

ATK coach Teddy Sheringham confirmed that the Irish forward will not feature in Sunday’s encounter.

The visitors are smarting from their 2-3 defeat at home as they will be banking on Emiliano Alfaro, who had netted five goals for NorthEast United last season.