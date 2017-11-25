ISL: FC Goa’s goalkeeping howlers allow Mumbai City FC to win 2-1

FC Goa will rue skipper Laxmikant Kattimani’s mistakes under the bar yet again as they went down 2-1 to Mumbai City FC — their second consecutive loss in the tournament. Kattimani, who had given away a penalty and let one slip through against Bengaluru FC in the first game, was to be blamed for both the goals on Saturday. (Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, highlights)

Dos Santos emerged the superb sub for Mumbai as he struck the winner two minutes from regulation time after Everton Santos’s opener was cancelled out by Manuel Arana.

Both the teams started out on a cautious note with FC Goa’s first clear chance coming in the 15th minute. Manuel Lanzarote Bruno and Ferran Corominas combined well to reach the final third with a couple of one-touch passes but a watchful Gerson Fraga Viera steered the danger away.

Mumbai could have earned the lead against the run of play in the 23rd minute but Seriton Benny Fernandes’s attempted clearance ricocheted off the inside of the post.

The two teams headed into the break on level terms after custodian Amrinder Singh pulled off a point-blank save to deny Corominas a shot at glory.

Mumbai coach Alexandre Guimaraes brought in Zakeer Mundampara after the break to replace Raju Gaikwad and the three-man defence allowed Mumbai to push forward. Goa were unlucky again in the 52nd minute after Corominas’s lofted chip stayed in play despite hitting the inner side of the post.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 59th minute after FC Goa skipper Laxmikant Kattimani failed to clear a simple back pass from Chinglensana Singh and Everton Santos cashed in. While that brought the home crowd to life, it did little to stop FC Goa from pressing at the other end.

Their hard work nearly bore fruit in the 66th minute but a howler from the linesman meant the best move of the game ended as a disallowed goal. Manuel Arana started the move in the midfield region and played a one-two with Edu Bedia before finding Corominas. However, just as the Spaniard found the back of the net, he was ruled offside only for TV replays to suggest otherwise.

Goa did bridge the gap in the 83rd minute with Arana burying it with a neat volley after a nice build-up play between Corominas and Seriton Fernandes. However, two minutes from regulation time, Dos Santos, who was brought in by Guimaraes in the 83rd minute, scored after a neat run down the right flank to beat Kattimani on the near post.