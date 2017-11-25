 ISL racism row: Manipur CM slams NorthEast United female fan abuse in Chennai | indian-super-league-2017 | Hindustan Times
ISL racism row: Manipur CM slams NorthEast United female fan abuse in Chennai

During Chennaiyin FC’s home match against NorthEast United FC on Thursday, some of the latter’s female fans were allegedly subject to racial harassment during an Indian Super League (ISL) match. Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has criticised the incident

Some NorthEast United FC female fans were subject to racial harassment during an Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC.
On Thursday, former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United 3-0 at home in a regular season game. The win, however, was overshadowed by incidents in the stands during the game, after a video emerged showing women, presumably supporters of NorthEast United, being harassed by a group of young men.

The video, which later went viral on social media, showed a group of local fans dancing and gesturing at the women, with a large number of people watching on.

After local media houses in the north-east picked up the incident, both Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United issued statements on social media, with politicians from the region also speaking out against the incident.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, himself a former footballer, termed the incident as ‘nonsense’.

“This is nonsense, need proper education . Let them start learning from class 1 with geography and history of India. Let them learn how many state and communities live in India. No discipline, this type of attitude makes us shame before others nation (sic),” he said in response to a tweet by union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju had earlier tweeted saying, “I’ll follow up. But this is not merely an incident or law & order issue but painful reflection of mindset. Whole nation must come together as such incidents with North East people are very common. We Indians have been victims of bad treatments. Let’s not allow this in India.”

Rijiju later tweeted that while a special team had been formed to look into the case, but there was ‘no one to lodge complain (sic)’.

The incident has caused outrage among Indian football fans on social media, with many calling for action against those responsible.

While Chennaiyin FC have vowed to take ‘strong action’ against those responsible, the Indian Super League has not released any official statement over the incident. Meanwhile, Guwahati City FC has also condemned the incident.

