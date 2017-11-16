Jawaharlal Nehru stadium - Chennai

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is a multi-purpose stadium that has a seating capacity of 40,000. However, the seating capacity of the stadium gets reduced to a little over 26,000 for Indian Super League (ISL) games due to the placement of tarps in the seating areas.

Over the years, the stadium has hosted several sporting events. The stadium hosted nine Test cricket matches between the 1956 and 1965. The stadium was originally built on the srea where the old Madras Zoo was located.

However, in 1993 it was shifted to its present location of Vandalur. The stadium is located at Sydenhams Road, Park Town area of the city of Chennai. It also has an indoor stadium which can seat around 8,000 people. The indoor stadium is used to host games such as volleyball, basketball and tennis.

There are also facilities for a variety of other sports such as judo, weightlifting, table tennis, carom, boxing and chess.

Chennaiyin FC’s games are well attended. In fact, the club has seen an average attendance of over 22,000 fans per game over the past two seasons, which makes their games the third most attended among all ISL clubs, behind only NorthEast United FC and rival side Kerala Blasters FC.