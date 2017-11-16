JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium - Jamshedpur

The JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur is the largest sports arena in the city and has a capacity of 60,000 specifically for football matches. Like most stadiums used for football in the country, it is a multipurpose stadium. Jamshedpur FC, owned by Tata Group subsidiary Tata Steel will play their home games in this stadium.

Aside from football, the stadium also has facilities for sports like archery, basketball, hockey, table tennis, tennis and athletics to just name a few. The stadium was set up in the year 1991.

It has a full service fitness center which is free for resident athletes and is can also be used by residents of the city, but for a fee. This sports complex has also been used for conducting the Annual Sports Day of many top schools in the city.

The sports complex is also the headquarters for the Tata Chess Centre, Tata Archery Academy and most notably the Tata Football Academy (TFA), which was set up in the year 1987 with the purpose of grooming promising football players.

Many players who were a part of the Jamshedpur-based academy have represented India, including Subroto Paul, Raju Gaikwad, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Renedy Singh and Alok Das.