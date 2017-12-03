Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2017-18, live football score

Kerala Blasters would hope to be third time lucky at home when they face Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi after registering two successive goalless draws so far this season. Kerala Blasters are one of three teams to not have registered a win in the fourth season of ISL, and will face a side who have suffered a Maharashtra Derby defeat. Mumbai City FC will play the Blasters on the back of a narrow 1-2 loss against FC Pune City, but will take heart from the fact that their tomorrow’s opponents have not even scored a goal in two games yet. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC here. (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

