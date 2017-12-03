 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2017-18, live football score | indian-super-league-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
ISL 2017

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2017-18, live football score

Kerala Blasters FC will look to secure their first win of the 2017-18 Indian Super League when they take on Mumbai City FC in Kochi. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC here.

indian super league 2017 Updated: Dec 03, 2017 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Kerala Blasters will look to get their first win of the ISL season versus Mumbai City FC. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC here.
Kerala Blasters will look to get their first win of the ISL season versus Mumbai City FC. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC here.(HT Photo)

Kerala Blasters would hope to be third time lucky at home when they face Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi after registering two successive goalless draws so far this season. Kerala Blasters are one of three teams to not have registered a win in the fourth season of ISL, and will face a side who have suffered a Maharashtra Derby defeat. Mumbai City FC will play the Blasters on the back of a narrow 1-2 loss against FC Pune City, but will take heart from the fact that their tomorrow’s opponents have not even scored a goal in two games yet. Get live football score of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC here. (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

If you can’t see full score of Kerala Blasters FC Pune vs Mumbai City FC, then click here.

more from indian super league 2017
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you