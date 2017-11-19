Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2017-18, live football score: BFC 0-0 MCFC

Winners of the I-League title on two occasions, Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Bengaluru FC are set to swim in new waters as they host Mumbai City FC in the opening game of their ISL 2017-18 campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Catch live score of Indian Super League 2017-18, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC football match, here. (Indian Super League 2017 - Full coverage)

20:12 PM IST: Bengaluru’s passing has been more fluent that Mumbai’s. They are bringing all their experience here. But no proper shots on goal so far.

20:11 PM IST: Mumbai Leo Costa looks to be in pain after a tackle from a Bengaluru player. BFC 0-0 MCFC (10 minutes)

20:07 PM IST: Mumbai on the offensive now from the right flank. But again the ball has been cleared. The away team gets a corner though, but again no real damage for the home team.

20:03 PM IST: Three minutes and Bengaluru FC get a free-kick! But no harm done to Mumbai City

20:00 PM IST: Action starts!

19:35 PM IST: This Bengaluru FC’s debut match in the ISL. They are two-time I-League champions and reached the final of AFC Cup last season.

19:30 PM IST: Welcome everybody to the live coverage of an exciting match!

Already deemed as one of the contenders for the title this season, Bengaluru FC will look to start their campaign with a win in front of their home fans.

The Albert Roca-coached side boasts of one of the strongest squads on paper in the tournament, with skipper Sunil Chhetri leading the line.

On the other hand, Mumbai City, guided by Brazil-born Costa Rican coach Alexandre Guimaraes, come into the game on the back of a pre- season in Spain, where they played seven friendly games.

With former Bengaluru FC custodians Amrinder Singh and Arindam Bhattacharya in their ranks, Mumbai City have also brought in some Brazilian flair with as many as five players from the South American country headlining their overseas contingent. The team is being led by Romanian defender Lucian Goian