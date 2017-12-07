Live - Chennaiyin FC vs ATK - Indian Super League, ISL 2017-18 football, live score

Having come back after starting on the wrong note, former champions Chennaiyin FC are looking to continue in the same vein as they face holders ATK in the Indian Super League (ISL). Playing at home, Chennaiyin FC will look to notch their straight win in the tournament. On the other hand, ATK are yet to win a game this season, having lost one and drawn two of their three games so far. Teddy Sheringham’s side will hope to get their season going with a win in Chennai. Catch live score of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here. (ISL 2017-18 FULL COVERAGE)

