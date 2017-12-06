Live - Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League football, live score: DEL 0-0 JAM

After two consecutive defeats in the Indian Super League (ISL), Delhi Dynamos FC are looking to bring their campaign back on track as they host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. Dynamos had started their campaign with a 3-2 away win over FC Pune City, before suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC. In their first home game of the season, they were beaten 2-0 by NorthEast United FC on December 2. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have played goalless draws in their three games so far and will look to score their first goal, as well as their first win, of the season. Catch live score of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League football, here. (ISL 2017-18 FULL COVERAGE)

