Live – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2017-18 football, live score
Bengaluru FC look to continue their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 when they take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Thursday. Follow live score of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2017-18 here.indian super league 2017 Updated: Nov 30, 2017 18:33 IST
After two consecutive victories, table-toppers Bengaluru FC will be looking to extend their winning run as they face FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 in Margao on Thursday. The two-time I-League winners were brilliant in the first two games and were able to beat Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos FC with absolute ease. On the other hand, FC Goa started their campaign with a win over Chennaiyin FC but were defeated by Mumbai City FC in their second match of the tournament. Follow live score of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2017-18 here.
If you can’t see the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC scorecard properly, click here