Live – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2017-18 football, live score

After two consecutive victories, table-toppers Bengaluru FC will be looking to extend their winning run as they face FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 in Margao on Thursday. The two-time I-League winners were brilliant in the first two games and were able to beat Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos FC with absolute ease. On the other hand, FC Goa started their campaign with a win over Chennaiyin FC but were defeated by Mumbai City FC in their second match of the tournament. Follow live score of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2017-18 here.

