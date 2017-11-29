Live – FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC, ISL live score: ‘Maha’ Derby in store

Both FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC will be looking for their second win of the Indian Super League 2017-18 when they face off in an intense Maharashtra derby in Pune. Get live ISL score of FC Pune City vs Mumbai City FC here. (ISL FULL COVERAGE) (SCHEDULE) (RESULTS) (STANDINGS)

7:30 PM IST: Mumbai shot-stopper Amrinder Singh has made 9 saves so far in this tournament, the most by any goalkeeper this year. How much will Mumbai depend on him to get a result today? We will find out soon, because kick off isn’t far away now.

7:15 PM IST: Thiago Santos’ effort vs Goa was voted Goal of the Week by fans. Will he have a similar impact coming off the bench for Mumbai tonight?

.@thiagosantoss40's strike has been voted as the Fans' Goal of the Week!

Will he stun the Stallions tonight?#LetsFootball #HeroISL #PUNMUM pic.twitter.com/GKSxoOfz6V — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2017

7:05 PM IST: Mumbai stick to their 3-4-3 formation, which won’t be easy to break down. It will be interesting to see how Marcelinho and Alfaro fare against this defence.

7:00 PM IST: FC Pune City XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Marcio Rozario, Gerson Vieira, Raju Gaikwad, Sehnaj Singh, Abinash Ruidas, Sanju Pradhan, Achille Emana, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh.

Mumbai City FC XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Marcos Tebar, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Baljit Sahni, Marcelinho (C), Emiliano Alfaro.

6:55 PM IST: The line-ups will be announced shortly. Both teams are likely to field attacking sides in a bid to win this game.

6:45 PM IST: Pune will go into the game as favourites given their superb showing vs ATK. However, Mumbai did well to contain FC Goa and have the ability to keep Pune’s forwards in check.

6:30 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ISL game between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC!

FC Pune City scored two late goals in their opening game vs Delhi Dynamos but it wasn’t enough as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

However, their second match saw them put in a much improved performance as they beat defending champions ATK 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Similarly, Mumbai City FC started the campaign with a 2-0 loss to current league leaders Bengaluru FC and were dominated in all departments.

However, they beat FC Goa 2-1 in what was a closely contested match to get their maiden win of the season and will be looking to continue this run of form against their rivals.

However, Alexandre Guimaraes’ side will have to be wary of Pune’s attacking prowess. Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro have both scored two goals in as many games and will look to add to their tally.

On the other hand, Ranko Popovic’s men will have to be at their best to score freely against a side that proved hard to break down in their last game.