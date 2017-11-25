Live, ISL 2017-18, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, live score: Mumbai seek first win

Mumbai City FC will aim to register their first victory of the Indian Super League 2017-18 when they take on FC Goa in their second fixture of the season at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Get ISL live score of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa here. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

Alexandre Guimaraes’ Mumbai side started their campaign on a poor note as they were beaten 2-0 by two-time I-League champions and ISL debutants Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC were far and away the better side on the night as Mumbai City FC put in a forgetful performance that saw them waste chances whilst also conceding soft goals.

In contrast, FC Goa made the perfect start to life under new coach Sergio Lobero as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in what was a tightly contested game in Chennai.

Mumbai will be looking to play a more settled game than they did against Bengaluru. But Goa are not without issues of their own, and they will need to tighten up their defence if they are to go on and contend for the title this season.