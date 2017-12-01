Live - Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017-18 football, live score

Newcomers Jamshedpur FC and defending champions ATK lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) match, with both teams in search of their first win in the ongoing ISL season. This is Jamshedpur FC’s first ever home game. The two teams are based 300 kilometers apart but only a point separates them after their first two games. Jamshedpur, in fact, have a point more than the defending champions with two draws in two games, but they have not yet scored in 180 minutes of football. Catch live score of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2017-18, here. (ISL FULL COVERAGE)

