Live - Kerala Blasters vs ATK, ISL 2017-18, football live score

Kerala Blasters welcome title holders ATK to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for the opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 season today. Catch live score of ISL 2017-18 football, Kerala Blasters vs ATK, here.

7:24 PM IST: Salman Khan has made his entry on a cycle that somehow doesn’t require any peddling. This opening ceremony has been truly riveting thus far, to say the least.

7:22 PM IST: The starting line-ups have been announced. Check them out below.

7:20 PM IST: Katrina Kaif is wowing the capacity crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with her dance moves, and is doing her utmost best to give the ISL a sizzling start.

7:15 PM IST: The opening ceremony of the Indian Super League 2017-18 is about to begin shortly.

7:00 PM IST: We are only one hour away from kick-off between Kerala Blasters and ATK.

6:45 PM IST: We are now exactly 30 minutes away from the beginning of the ISL 2017-18 opening ceremony.

6:05 PM IST: ATK named former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane as captain, but the Irishman will be absent for the first few games and the side will be led by Jordi Figueras till then. The side also features Indian football mainstays Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anwar Ali and Robin Singh.

6:00 PM IST: Both teams have some fresh faces after this year’s ISL player draft. Kerala Blasters will be led by defender Sandesh Jhingan, who has captained India earlier this year. The Kochi-based side added known European talent like Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov to the squad and also re-signed Iain Hume, who is the competition’s overall top goal scorer.

5:45 PM IST: The last time these two teams faced off, it was in the final of the 2016 ISL. ATK went on to defeat Kerala Blasters 4-3 on penalties with the game at 1-1 after extra time.

5:30 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the opening game in the Indian Super League 2017-18!

ISL 2017/18 sees two new teams in the I-League in the form of two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC and the Tata Group-owned Jamshedpur FC, taking the total number of franchises in the tournament to ten.

With a spot in the AFC Cup qualifiers in the offing for the winners of the longer and expanded ISL, it is expected to be a hotly-contested competition this term.

The Rene Meulensteen-coached Kerala Blasters have assembled a strong squad this season, as have defending champions ATK, who are coached by Teddy Sheringham.

History doesn’t bode well for the Kochi-based outfit, who have defeated ATK in just one out their eight previous meetings.