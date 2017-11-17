Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform in ISL 2017-18 opening ceremony

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will perform at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday. (ISL 2017/18 FULL COVERAGE)

Salman will perform to some of his most popular numbers. He will be making a blockbuster entry on a bicycle and accompanying him on stage will be Kaif.

.@BeingSalmanKhan and Katrina Kaif will team up to kick-off Hero ISL 2017-18 in Kochi on November 17th at 7:15 PM! #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/rKZUMihXwD — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 6, 2017

Apart from them, as many as 350 artists will also perform to add further flavour to the occasion.

The first match of the season is between last year’s finalists Kerala Blasters FC and ATK.

The gates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will open for fans at 3:30 p.m. sharp as Kochi welcomes the football journey for the next four months.