Sree Kanteerava Stadium - Bengaluru

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been Bengaluru FC’s home ground since the 2014-15 season of the I-League. The Blues had played their home games in the 2013-14 season, their first ever campaign since coming into existence, at the Bangalore Football Stadium, winning the I-League title in the process.

They moved into Kanteerava Stadium the next season, and have lifted the I-League crown once at this ground, in 2016. The ground has a capacity of 24,000, and it is unlikely to be reduced for Bengaluru FC’s debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Home to vociferous fan group West Block Blues, the Kanteerava Stadium has played host to some memorable games of football. In 2015, Mohun Bagan had famously secured the I-League title here on the final day of the season after a last-gasp equaliser against Bengaluru FC, denying the Blues their second consecutive top-flight title.

A year later, Bengaluru FC defeated Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-1 in the second leg of their AFC Cup semifinal clash to become the first Indian club to reach the final of Asia’s second tier club competition.

Of late, Kanteerava has often served as a home ground for the Indian men’s national football team as well.