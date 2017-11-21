 Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, to marry girlfriend Sonam on December 4 | indian-super-league-2017 | Hindustan Times
ISL 2017

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, to marry girlfriend Sonam on December 4

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League, will marry long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya on December 4 

indian super league 2017 Updated: Nov 21, 2017 21:18 IST
PTI
Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, during his engagement with Subrata Bhattacharya.
Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, during his engagement with Subrata Bhattacharya.(Facebook)

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team captain, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya and will tie the knot in Kolkata on December 4.

The sangeet ceremony was held at a Gurgaon hotel on Monday.

The 33-year-old Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in the fourth edition of Indian Super League, flew down to the Capital after the match against Mumbai City FC in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The main wedding ceremony will take place on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru’s away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United.

The reception will be held on December 24 in Bengaluru. Sonam is a business management graduate from Scotland.

