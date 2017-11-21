Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain, to marry girlfriend Sonam on December 4

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team captain, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya and will tie the knot in Kolkata on December 4.

The sangeet ceremony was held at a Gurgaon hotel on Monday.

The 33-year-old Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in the fourth edition of Indian Super League, flew down to the Capital after the match against Mumbai City FC in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The main wedding ceremony will take place on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru’s away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United.

The reception will be held on December 24 in Bengaluru. Sonam is a business management graduate from Scotland.